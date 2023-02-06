Taj Brand On Track For a Century

"The strategy has been to straddle multiple market segments and execute a premium brandscape for all hotels," Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL.

If the market performance of the country’s largest hotel chain is any indication, the hospitality industry has bounced back from the slump that it had been in the past few years.

The Taj Group of Hotels or Indian Hotels Company Limited, reported record numbers for the third quarter, with a record high of Rs 383 crore, up by over 400 percent from the same time last year. Revenue for the nine months ended December was up by 90 percent to Rs 4,294 crore.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, told Moneycontrol that the boost was the result of an expansionist strategy that was executed across all the group's brands to play at the top of all its segments as well as new business ventures.

IHCL, in the past five years, leveraged an asset-light model of management contracts and doubled room inventory for the Taj brand to almost 12,000 operational keys (rooms) with an additional 3,000 under development and primed to open in the near future.

The Taj brand, which has around 75 hotels today, will reach 100 hotels at a portfolio level in the next three months, Chhatwal added. New hotels that have been signed include the Taj Riyadh, a 205-room hotel in the heritage city of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, Two Taj resorts in Lakshadweep (110 room resort seach on Suheli and Kadmat islands).

Also, three new Taj hotels in Kolkata, Wayanad and an addition to its palace portfolio with Sawai Man Mahal, Jaipur have been opened.

IHCL officials said that they have also been expanding niche youth brands such as Ama Trails & Stays (to reach 500 assets in 5 years), food delivery service Qmin which is also offline now and budget-friendly concepts to include Ginger, which is now at 85 hotels.

In addition, all new capital expenditure is aimed at achieving returns above cost of capital. IHCL aims to grow mostly with an asset-light model and will deploy selective growth capex but not large-scale new development like in the past. At present, 75 percent of the company's hotels in the pipeline are under management contract and while the Taj brand accounts for some 70 percent of the chain's total revenue, the Tata-backed company’s other ventures also added to the P&L.

Qmin, a food delivery concept that was launched under the pandemic lockdown and is now also being leveraged as a restaurant across some hotels, contributed around Rs 150 crore at a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)-level in the past two years.

The inflight catering business TajSats has a market share of 58 percent and reported revenue of Rs 449 crores for the FY 2022-23, which is a 44 percent increase over pre-Covid times.

Chhatwal said that part of the reason for that was the resumption of flights and air traffic as well as the acquisition of some distressed contracts that were not being serviced by other catering providers.

Also adding to the revenue were key G20 delegations that were hosted at Taj Lake Palace, Taj Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, The Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End in Mumbai, and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in Andamans.

Analyst reports indicate that the sector has benefited from pent-up demand, blending of business and leisure travel (Bleisure), increased adoption of technology, digitization by both customers and hotel chains, and customer willingness to pay a premium for safety and a unique experience.

Giridhar Sanjeevi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL, said the company continues to report a healthy consolidated free cash flow of Rs 766 crore till date in FY 2022- 23 and remains net cash positive.

Keeping The Taj Pure

“While the Taj Hotels share has gone up, the overall pie has increased -and the strategy has been to straddle multiple market segments and execute a premium brandscape,” Chhatwal said.

That also means keeping the Taj brand as pure as possible and IHCL has in the last few years eliminated the Taj prefix from its Vivanta, Gateway hotels and Khazana stores. There is no confusing a Taj hotel from a Vivanta or a SeleQtions as they all have their own distinct identity as well as names, he added.

Does the company see headroom to increase rates in the future?

The average room rate, or ARR, for the Taj hotels was at Rs 12,000 and for the Taj Resorts at Rs 16000, which is higher than in the past, but still well below that of most foreign markets.

“India still doesn’t get its fair share compared to other markets but if we get even half of that, it will lead to huge growth. For example, rates at the Taj Pierre in New York City are around $1,000” he said.

The company will open around 17 more hotels this fiscal year and officials say key markets remain Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, and the state of Rajasthan. Kerala also has strong potential and IHCL will also go strong with hotels in the North-East and touristy spots like Lakshadweep in a bid to have a healthy mix of resorts and metro city hotels. “We will also defend our palace portfolio position,” Chhatwal said.

If there is a singular challenge it remains the shortage of talented and skilled hospitality workers across the industry. To that end, IHCL has committed to the Confederation of Indian Industry to skill 100,000 workers by 2030.

Chhatwal added that IHCL’s own workforce is at 27,000 employees and its training centres will benefit the entire sector.

“IHCL opened 16 training centres with one in Madhya Pradesh’s tourism divisions and is also running their own schools partnerships with European institutes, " he said.