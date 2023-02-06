English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Finance secy on the Adani crisis
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Taj Brand On Track For a Century

    IHCL doubled the number of Taj-branded Hotels and room keys in the last five years.

    Pavan Lall
    February 06, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, told Moneycontrol that the boost was the result of an expansionist strategy that was executed across all the group's brands to play at the top of all its segments as well as new business ventures.

    Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, told Moneycontrol that the boost was the result of an expansionist strategy that was executed across all the group's brands to play at the top of all its segments as well as new business ventures.

    "The strategy has been to straddle multiple market segments and execute a premium brandscape for all hotels," Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL.

    If the market performance of the country’s largest hotel chain is any indication, the hospitality industry has bounced back from the slump that it had been in the past few years.

    The Taj Group of Hotels or Indian Hotels Company Limited, reported record numbers for the third quarter, with a record high of Rs 383 crore, up by over 400 percent from the same time last year. Revenue for the nine months ended December was up by 90 percent to Rs 4,294 crore.

    Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, told Moneycontrol that the boost was the result of an expansionist strategy that was executed across all the group's brands to play at the top of all its segments as well as new business ventures.