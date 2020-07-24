App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Taiwan's Parliament green-lights rebranding of China Airlines

As per the proposal, the Transport Ministry is tasked with demarcating the Taiwanese brand from its mainland China counterpart

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Reuters)

Taiwan has approved rebranding of Taipei-based China Airlines to avoid confusion with Beijing-based Air China. The country’s parliament reportedly approved the rebranding, including a name change, on July 22.

As per the proposal, the Transport Ministry is tasked with demarcating the Taiwanese brand from its mainland China counterpart. It will have to do so without “renegotiating or modifying the carrier’s international aviation freedom,” CNN reported.

Founded in 1959, China Airlines services 160 destinations in 29 countries from Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport. China Aviation Development Foundation, wholly owned by the Taiwanese government is a majority shareholder in China Airlines, it added.

The rebranding was pushed for after multiple instances of China Airlines flights delivering medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic being mistaken for flights from mainland China. As many as 50,000 citizens signed the change.org petition initiated to push the government towards rebranding.

The topic, however, has long been a thorny issue, despite shared cultural and linguistic heritage and Taiwan’s official name being Republic of China (ROC), the island nation has been governed separately since 1949.
