Taiwanese chipmaker Powerchip in talks with Indian players to help build new plants: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

As per reports, statements from the company confirm months-old speculation that it was looking to invest in India to diversify its operations amid mounting geopolitical tension

As India imposes high import duties on semiconductor, it is more cost effective for Indian firms to build a local chip plant, Powerchip Chairman Frank Huang said (Representative image. Source: Shutterstock)

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is in preliminary talks with several Indian conglomerates to help build new chip plants in the country, it said yesterday, Taipei Times reported. It noted that this comes even as India has subsidised local chip capacity build-up.

The memory chip maker’s statement ended six months long speculation that it was looking to invest in India to diversify its operations amid Taiwan’s mounting geopolitical tension, the report added.

Tata Group was reportedly one of the possible partners in talks with Powerchip over building a semiconductor fab, the report added. Powerchip has however not disclosed which companies it is in discussions with.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Powerchip is following similar moves by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics Company and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company.