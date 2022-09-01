What prompted Robert Tsao to rekindle Taiwan allegiance, forsake China ties

Robert Tsao, the founder of major microchip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), has announced that he will train more than three million "civilian warriors" to strengthen Taiwan's defences amidst heightened tension with China.

Born in Taichung, the 75-year-old Taiwanese tycoon was a Singaporean citizen until August 2022, when he announced plans to stay in Taiwan and defend the country in the face of China's repeated military threats. "I will die in Taiwan and stand with its people," he said.

Tsao, who had stepped down as UMC chairman in 2006, had given up his Taiwanese citizenship in protest of a government-led investigation against his company for investing in a Chinese business project in 2011.

While still UMC chairman, Tsao gained a reputation for supporting unification with China and backing parties that have similar leanings: the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the New Party and the People First Party. Tsao was also an active advocate for the unification of China and Taiwan through peaceful means.

However, his gradual estrangement with China became apparent as early as 2016, when he published an article calling for the CCP to be more flexible with Taipei after Beijing cut lines of communication following President Tsai Ing-wen’s electoral victory. He had said that former president Ma Ying-jeou’s version of the “1992 consensus” and “one China, with each side having its own interpretation" made no sense, as it would require two governments, and therefore “two Chinas.”

Then, in 2019, he published an article in which he voiced even stronger opposition to the KMT’s cross-strait policy and once again proposed a unification referendum.

Cut to 2022, he stated clearly in a press conference held on September 1 that his view on China has changed and that the Hong Kong democracy movement was a "wake-up call." He has now not only emerged as a vocal critic of Beijing but also pledged to donate $100 million to help Taiwan boost its defence capability. Robert Tsao said that when he initially made the $100 million pledge (last month), he had not decided how the money should be used, as his first goal was to express his "indignation" at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) blockade of Taiwan.

(With inputs from Reuters)