Taiwanese cable supplier to soon begin manufacturing for Apple in India: Report

A Taiwanese cable and connector maker will soon start mass production for Apple in India, as the country tries to attract manufacturing from global companies.

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co will start mass production for Apple later in 2020 from its new facility in Chennai, according to a Bloomberg report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India has been making efforts to attract smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung through its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Three contract manufacturers for Apple - Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron - have received approval under the PLI scheme.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) on October 6 said it has approved 16 applicants under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing. Apple's rival Samsung also received the green signal under the scheme.

"Apple (37 percent) and Samsung (22 percent) together account for nearly 60 percent of global sales revenue of mobile phones and this scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in the country," the ministry said.

TC Gou, Chairman of Cheng Uei, is the brother of Foxconn founder Terry Gou

In July 2020, Apple began assembling the iPhone 11 at Foxconn’s plant in Chennai. Other models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and the original iPhone SE are also assembled in the country.