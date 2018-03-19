News Live: TADA court extends Dawood aide Farooq Takla's CBI custody till March 28

Live now
Mar 19, 2018
highlights
CBI moves HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G spectrum case
Sensex extends slide for 5th day, sheds 253 pts, Nifty below 10,100
Lemon Tree to open 28 new hotels, to raise Rs 1,000cr via IPO
Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, latter withdraws defamation case
UltraTech offers 'comfort' to Binani Cement
SC notice to dentist couple in Aarushi murder case
CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th fodder scam
Consider objections to Tata Steel bids: NCLT to Bhushan Steel creditors
Rajan says India needs to grow at 10% to provide jobs, wants major reforms in land buyout process
Maruti Dzire retains top sales spot in Feb, Baleno demand accelerates
Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
How a star trader went from a $126m bonus to jail
Crucial meeting on Wed on Essar Steel auction
MMFSL bullish on rural India, sees bad loans dropping
Housing sales down 40% in 2017 from 2013/14 levels: ANAROCK
Difficult to clock 8-10% GDP growth: Morgan Stanley
Trai to revamp MNP process, discussion paper by March-end
Just 16% of July-Dec GST returns matched with final ones
IOC, BPCL may buy 26% stake each in GAIL for close to Rs 41K cr
Top mutual funds' asset base declines by Rs 8,900cr in Feb
FPIs turn positive on Indian equities, pump in Rs 6,400cr in Mar
JLR to invest GBP4.3bn on new engines, tech this fiscal
Only 5% of adult Indians establish own business: survey
YSR Cong, TDP to pitch for no-trust notices in Lok Sabha today
Mass unemployment may be a thorn in India’s growth story: Paul Krugman
Rahul sounds bugle for 2019 polls; attacks Modi, woos youth
Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia
TADA court extends Dawood aide Farooq Takla's CBI custody till March 28
A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court here today extended the CBI custody of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla till March 28.
Takla, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, had earlier been remanded to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody till today.
During today's hearing, the CBI prayed for Takla's custody to be extended, saying it needed time to verify the statements he made during the interrogation.
The agency also claimed that Takla was not cooperating in the probe.
Takla was arrested at an immigration counter of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month.
The charges against him include criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
Takla had fled the country after the 1993 Mumbai blasts, in which 257 people were killed.
WTO chief expresses concerns over increasing protectionism
Expressing concerns over rising protectionism in developed countries, especially in the US which has imposed high import duties on steel and aluminium, WTO chief Roberto Azevedo today called upon the member nations to come together and resolve the issues related to global trade.
The WTO (World Trade Organization) Director General, who is here for a mini ministerial meeting called by India, said that encouraging trends in global trade such as rising export orders and volumes could be jeopardised by protectionist measures.
He was speaking at an industry interaction here organised by Azevedo, according to the CII statement, pointed "to rising risks to this positive outlook with recent incidents of increased protectionist moves by members".
He cited the recent tariff increases by the US for steel and aluminium among other protectionist measures by other countries.
SRA, MHADA redevelopment to be brought under Maharahstra RERA, says Minister
The redevelopment of existing slums and MHADA buildings will soon be brought under the regulations of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, state Housing Development Minister Prakash Mehta said today.
He was replying in the Legislative Assembly to a calling attention motion by BJP MLA from Dharavi, R Tamil Selvan.
Dharavi is dominated by slum clusters and has several buildings that have been constructed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).
As per rules, slums are redeveloped by builders under SRA guidelines and comprise a saleable portion, for fresh buyers, apart from homes meant for rehabilitating slumdwellers.
"This decision will impact the lives of at least 50-55 per cent of the population of Mumbai. Almost 41 per cent people live in slums as per the 2011 census. There are also 104 major colonies of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in the city," a senior housing department official said.
Indo-French naval exercise 'Varuna-18' begins off Goa coast
The French Navy's anti-submarine frigate, Jean de Vienne, the Indian Navy's destroyer, INS Mumbai, and frigate INS Trikand are among the vessels participating in the exercise.
The Indian Navy's submarine, Kalvari, P8-1 and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and MiG 29K fighter aircraft are also participating in the exercise.
The first phase of the exercise, which commenced today, will conclude on March 24, a Defence official said.
The second phase will be held off the Chennai coast in April and the third near the La Reunion Island in May.
India and France will explore the measures to facilitate operational-level interactions between their respective armed forces and increase mutual cooperation, considering the common global threats, the official added.
Rear Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commander, Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, said "Varuna-18" would be conducted in three sea areas, including the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and South Western Indian Ocean.
Meant no disrespect to any individual or group: Clinton on her India remarks
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who faced flak for her controversial comments recently in India about how women voters in 2016 presidential elections were more swayed by men, says she meant no disrespect to any individual or group.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Clinton referred to her remarks at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, saying her comments "in passing about women "unfortunately" being more swayed by men in the 2016 Presidential elections got a lot of "negative attention."
"I was also asked about women, specifically white women, the majority of whom have not voted for Democrats in recent history. I did better with them than previous Democratic nominees, but still lost them overall to a candidate who relies on scare tactics and false attacks, masking the fact that he is otherwise no friend to most Americans," the 70-year-old former presidential candidate said in the post.
She said her comments that there is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that "women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around" received negative feedback from various quarters.
"I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted. I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody," she said in the post.
No interim order on facilities at Rohingya refugee camps: SC
The Supreme Court today favoured the Centre's submission that no interim order should be passed on pleas to grant certain facilities to Rohingya refugees as it would grab 'media headlines' and have repercussions on India's diplomatic ties with Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The top court said it will not pass any interim order with regard to ensuring health and educational facilities for Rohingya refugee camps in the country unless materials contradicting the Centre's claims are brought before it.
"Lordship should not pass any interim orders for media headlines. All my statements are on affidavit and I represent Government of India and the interests of India," Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.
Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said any order passed may have repercussions on India's diplomatic relations with Myanmar and Bangladesh.
"I cannot place before this Court the diplomatic solutions that are being worked out. The diplomatic decisions are taken at the highest level and are not for public consumption. These are the decisions taken at the top executive level. Government is alive to the situation prevailing at the Rohingya refugee camps," Mehta said.
He also questioned the bonafides and motives of the NGOs and individuals seeking facilities for the Rohingya refugees and said the government has already said on affidavit that no discrimination between Indians and outsiders was being done in providing health and education facilities.
Trump campaign firm harvested Facebook data 'horrifying': EU
The EU said reports that a firm hired by the Trump election campaign harvested the Facebook data of millions of users is "horrifying" and Europe must do everything to protect its own citizens.
EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said she would seek clarification from Facebook about the reports by the New York Times and The Observer when she visits the United States this week.
Cambridge Analytica, the data analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, stole information from 50 million Facebook users' profiles to help design software to predict and influence voters' choices, according to the news reports.
"Horrifying, if confirmed," Jourova, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, tweeted before travelling to the United States on Monday.
Her shock was over how the personal data of 50 million Facebook users "could be so easily mishandled and used for political purpose!," Jourova said.
"We don't want this in the EU and will take all possible legal measures including the stricter data protection rules and stronger enforcement granted by #GDPR," she said.
The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will come into force on May 25 in a bid to protect users' online privacy.
Telecom department has ordered that bank guarantees from Axis Bank should not be taken as the country's third-largest private sector lender had failed to honour a guarantee issued previously.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a March 16 office memorandum titled 'non-adherence to contractual obligation of bank guarantees by Axis Bank' said no new bank guarantee from the lender should be accepted.
"Axis Bank has failed to invoke a Bank Guarantee issued by them on behalf of Aircel Group of Companies," DoT said. "This action by Axis Bank is a serious breach of trust and contract with Government of India."
Telecom companies have to routinely furnish bank guarantees to meet their contractual commitments. A failure may result in the government encashing the bank guarantee as a tool to punish the defaulter.
Typically, a bank guarantee is issued by a bank or any other lending institution promising to make up for a pre-stated sum of money in case of default by the entity on whose behalf it is issued.
When contacted, an Axis Bank official spokesperson, said: The bank guarantees have been issued by us on behalf of Bharti Airtel."
Listing the reason for not honouring encashment of the bank guarantee, he said, "Payment of the said guarantees, at present, will be in violation of the orders of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT)".
Without giving details of the injunction passed or the matter before TDSAT, the spokesperson said: "Once the order is vacated, the bank will be pleased to honour the said guarantees, as per the underlying terms. This matter has been communicated to the Dept. of Telecom (DoT)."
MSME credit to grow at 12-14% over next 5 yrs: Icra
The credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is expected to grow at 12-14 percent over the next five years, helped by higher lending by non banking finance companies (NBFC) to the segment, says a report.
As on March 2017, credit to MSMEs stood at Rs 16 trillion.
NBFC and housing finance companies are expected to expand at about 20-21 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in this space during the period, while bank credit to this segment, which accounted for about 84 per cent of total MSME credit, is estimated to grow at a lower CAGR of 9-11 percent, according to a report by Icra.
"Non-banks share in the MSME credit pie should expand to 22-23 percent by March 2022 compared to 16 percent in March 2017. Non-banks, with their niche positioning, differentiated product offering, good market knowledge and large unmet demand, would be able grow at a healthy rate vis-a-vis banks," the rating agency's assistant vice
president and sector head, A M Karthik said.
He added there is large unmet credit demand in the MSME segment, which was estimate to be about Rs 25 trillion in FY2017.
BMC seizes property belonging to Dawood Ibrahim
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized a property of crime lord Dawood Ibrahim today, after his family lapsed on paying the property tax. According to CNN News 18 , the family has a property tax amounting to Rs 1.25 crore since 1996.
Reports at the beginning of March quoted famous criminal lawyer Shyam Keswani stating that Dawood Ibrahim was ready to return to India, given certain conditions.
UFBU demands JPC probe into bank scams
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of nine trade unions, today demanded a joint parliamentary probe into the recent PNB fraud and
other bank scams.
"We are demanding a detailed JPC probe into the recent Punjab National Band (PNB) fraud committed by two diamond traders, who fled the country. The government should set up a JPC probe as had been done after the Harshad Mehta scam in
1992," West Bengal convenor of UFBU Siddharth Khan said here.
Khan alleged that RBI had "failed on proper supervision" of banks for which these scams were taking place, and lower level employees were being made scapegoats.
The Union wondered whether the SWIFT software used in making payments on the basis of Letter of Undertakings (LoU) issued by PNB was approved by the apex bank.
Maharashtra farmers affected by February hailstorms given Rs 313 crore, says Minister
The Maharashtra government has provided financial assistance of Rs 313.58 crore to farmers who were affected by hailstorms and unseasonal rains that lashed several parts of the state in February, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil today said.
In a written reply to a question in the Legislative Assembly, Patil said that hailstorms and rain damaged agriculture crops over an area of 2.54 lakh hectare and multi-crops on an area of 38,046 hectare.
The damage was spread over 19 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra and it included the death of six persons and several head of cattle, he said.
Patil, in his written reply, stated that those who were affected were given Rs 313.58 crore as compensation as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).
Lowest interest among millennials in agri-jobs: Survey
The millennial generation has lowest interest in agriculture career because of lack of job security, poor awareness about the scope of the sector and dearth of entrepreneurial spirit, a latest study by job website Indeed. During the 2017 calendar year, there was 25% drop in the average number of agriculture related job searches per week, it said.
CBI moves HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G spectrum caseThe Enforcement Directorate today moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special court order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the money laundering case arising out of the 2G scam.
Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court had on December 21 last year acquitted 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, Director of Kalaignar TV. ED, in its charge sheet, had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV. On the same day, the trial court had acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others, including former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd MD Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) -- Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair, in the CBI's 2G case.
The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for the 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012. Special Judge O P Saini, however, had then held that the prosecution had "miserably failed" to prove the charges.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved the Delhi High Court against acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum case, reports PTI.
Sensex extends slide for 5th day, sheds 253 pts, Nifty below 10,100
The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked below the 33,000-mark by falling nearly 253 points, extending its slide for the fifth straight session on unabated foreign fund outflows amid weak global cues. Overall market sentiment remained weak after the RBI data released after market hours on Friday showed current account deficit rose to 2% of the GDP at $13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from 1.4% in the year-ago period, due to a higher trade deficit.
The rupee also depreciated by 19 paise intra-day against the dollar at 65.13, which too had a negative influence. Global cues too were weak as investors moved cautiously before the US Federal Reserve meeting, that is likely to raise US interest rates. The 30-share index finally settled down 252.88 points, or 0.76%, at 32,923.12. This is the weakest closing since December 6 last when it settled at 32,597.18. The gauge lost 741.94 points in the previous four sessions. The wider NSE Nifty too fell by 100.90 points, or 0.99%, to end at 10,094.25.
Modi's 'acche din' PR will take a beating: Rahul on unemployment
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment. "The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his ‘Acche Din’ PR will take a beating," he said on Twitter.
Ford introduces manual transmission, petrol top-end EcoSport
Ford India introduced a manual transmission version of top-end petrol variant of its compact SUV Ecosport priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India). The new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford's latest three-cylinder 1.5 litre petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement. It features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with six-airbags to ensure all around safety of occupants, it added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia have tendered an apology to advocate Amit Sibal, son of former Union minister Kapil Sibal, in defamation case filed against them, reports PTI.
Lemon Tree to open 28 new hotels, to raise Rs 1,000cr via IPO
Budget and mid-market hotel brand Lemon Tree will raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering which will see one of its private equity investors Warburg Pincus offload half its stake in the company, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.
The offer for sale of up to 185 million shares represents 23.59% of the equity share capital of the company. The offer, which opens on March 26 in the price band of Rs 54-56 per equity share, is for the private equity company Warburg to off-load half of its 25% stake in Lemon Tree. The promoter entity, which holds about 30% will not dilute any stake.
Lemon Tree is India’s largest mid-market hotel brand with about 45 operational properties having a room inventory of nearly 4,700 rooms spread across 28 cities. The Delhi-based company has three brands Red Fox (budget), Lemon Tree (mid-scale), Lemon Tree Premier (upper mid-scale). As of FY17, its average daily rate across three brands has been Rs 5,745 with an occupancy rate of 65%.
Just two months before Karnataka goes to vote, the state has approved a separate religion status for Lingayats, reports CNN-News18.
Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, latter withdraws defamation case
Arvind Kejriwal and Nitin Gadkari submitted a joint application in the Delhi court seeking withdrawal of a defamation case filed by the latter, reports PTI. The application comes after Kejriwal submitted a letter regretting making defamatory remarks against Gadkari.
UltraTech offers 'comfort' to Binani Cement
In a fresh twist to the auction of Binani Cement, UltraTech Cement announced it is set to buy the latter’s stressed assets after its board agreed to issue a 'comfort letter' providing Rs 7,266 crore to Binani’s parent, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas. Binani Industries, the parent, will use the money to pay off Binani Cement's lenders and other liabilities.
The latest move comes after the Aditya Birla Group company had alleged lack of transparency in the proceedings to auction Binani Cement, which was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal after accumulating debts of Rs 5,000 crore. In a meeting held on March 16, the Committee of Creditors had approved the plan presented by Dalmia Cement, dealing a blow to UltraTech's plans.
Lupin gets USFDA nod for psoriasis treatment spray
Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desoximetasone Topical spray, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis, in the American market. It is a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA's Topicort Topical Spray. The approval has been granted to the product in the size of 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml.
SC notice to dentist couple in Aarushi murder case
The Supreme Court admitted an appeal against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, reports PTI. The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj.
A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the dentist couple, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case in October last year. Banjade had filed an appeal in December last year against the Talwars acquittal in the case. Later, the CBI also filed an appeal against the acquittal of Talwars in the case.
Exclusive: Sale of NPAs slow over bargain pricing by ARCs
Sale of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) has slowed due to mismatch in pricing , forcing banks to turn to the insolvency court, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. While assets over Rs 16,000 crore have been put on sale to clean up balance sheets as the financial year ends, ARCs that buy distressed assets, have been looking for better pricing from banks. This is slowing down the buying process, sources in the banking sector said. However, the total assets that ARCs could purchase is yet to be ascertained.
Market trades lower; metals, PSU banks tumble
The market continues to trade lower with the Sensex falling around 200 points, weighed by metals, banks, technology and oil stocks. Investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy decision later this week. A widened current account deficit in the December quarter also weighed on investor sentiment.
CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th fodder scam
Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad was convicted by a special CBI court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s. Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case. The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury. The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later.