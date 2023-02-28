 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tabreed India to focus on cooling systems for commercial property

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

The UAE company said it faces hurdles in participating in government projects.

Tabreed India, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s National Central Cooling Company, plans to focus on creating partnerships with pan-India real estate companies and corporations to set up district cooling systems after facing hurdles in participating in government projects.

“Our focus predominantly is commercial, it’s not presidential. It’s all commercial real estate as we are seeing the most interest from that segment,” Sudheer Perla, country manager for Tabreed, told Moneycontrol.

Tabreed is eyeing airports and nearby aero cities for its products, he said.

Green buildings, which companies and real estate developers are already looking at, are also an opportunity for district cooling companies including Tabreed India.