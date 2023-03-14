 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tablesh Pandey appointed LIC MD

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Tablesh Pandey will replace present managing director B C Patnaik, it said.

The Life Insurance Corp. of India headquarters in Mumbai, India

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said it has elevated Tablesh Pandey, executive director of the company, as its managing director.

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Pandey will replace present managing director B C Patnaik, it said.

LIC presently has four managing directors.