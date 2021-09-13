MARKET NEWS

T-Series, Reliance Entertainment join hands to produce big budget, content rich films

The collaboration, that brings the production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1000cr, will produce big budget tentpole projects as well as mid-small budget "content rich films", a release said.

PTI
September 13, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Rank 1 | T-Series | Number of subscribers: 174 million | Content category: Music (Image: T-Series YouTube channel)

Production houses T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have come together to produce more than 10 films across various genres.

According to a statement from the studios, the slate includes Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbusters, a biopic, an espionage thriller, a court room drama as well as a satire comedy, a romance drama and a film based on "true events."

The upcoming movies will be produced over the course of next 24 to 36 months, with filmmakers -- Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy -- on board to direct.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films.

Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said the collaboration between the two studios has happened at the perfect time.

“After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened on the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films," he said.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said he is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with T-Series.

"This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience," Sarkar said.

As per the release, the projects are at various stages of development and four to five films will have a "comfortable big screen release worldwide, starting next year-2022."
Tags: #Business #Companies #Reliance Entertainment #T-Series
first published: Sep 13, 2021 10:10 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.