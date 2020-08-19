172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|t-rowe-price-may-raise-stake-in-uti-trustee-company-to-51-report-5726101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

T Rowe Price may raise stake in UTI Trustee Company to 51%: Report

On August 14, SEBI imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on LIC, SBI and BoB since they had not reduced their stake in UTI MF to less than 10 percent.

Moneycontrol News
T Rowe Price is planning to raise its stake in UTI Trustee Company, India's eighth-largest mutual fund (MF), to 51 percent from 26 percent.

The US asset manager will purchase a part of the stakes held by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) in the trustee company, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"This is not something that we're able to comment on," a spokesperson for T Rowe Price told The Economic Times. LIC, SBI and BoB had not yet responded to requests for comment.

SBI, BoB, LIC and Punjab National Bank (PNB) each own a roughly 18 percent stake each in both, UTI Trustee Company and UTI MF. T Rowe Price owns around 26 percent of both entities and is the largest shareholder.

On August 14, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on LIC, SBI and BoB since they had not reduced their stake in UTI MF to less than 10 percent.

LIC, SBI and BoB have their separate mutual funds, and SEBI's norms do not permit an entity to own more than 10 percent of more than one fund house.

A higher holding in the trust would give T Rowe Price the right to appoint directors on the trustee company's board and greater say in the workings of the MF, sources told The Economic Times.

"De facto, trustees do exercise a great degree of control over the AMC by virtue of provisions under SEBI Mutual Funds Regulations," Tejesh Chitlangi, senior partner, IC Universal Legal, told the publication.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 12:15 pm

