T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint

A US federal judge approved the deal in February, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the proposed transaction would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.
T-Mobile US Inc said on Wednesday it officially completed the merger with Sprint Corp and the combined company will now operate under the T-Mobile name.
First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:30 pm