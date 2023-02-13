T-Hub, Suzuki Motor Corp ink pact for start-ups

T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler on Monday announced its partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), a leading corporation in the automobile sector to accelerate the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem.

A press release from T-Hub said with the collaborative partnership, both the firms aim to provide mentoring and support Indian entrepreneurs to access Japan's ecosystem.

Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC), which is an open innovation platform, will provide growth opportunities to T-Hub incubated start-ups. In addition, SIC provides an open platform for new connections and innovation between India and Japan among academia, industries, and start-ups.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said, "Through our partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are aiming to address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design.

PTI