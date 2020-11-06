Systemically important NBFCs warrant tighter regulation, says RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

One of the deputy governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 6 pitched for tighter regulations for big non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), saying it is critical to safeguard the financial system.

Larger NBFCs with significant externalities and which contribute substantially to systemic risks must be identified and subjected to a higher degree of regulation, said M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at the RBI.

“One can also argue that the design of prudential regulatory framework for such NBFCs can be comparable with banks so that beyond a point of criticality to systemic risks, such NBFCs should have incentives either to convert into a commercial bank or scale down their network externalities within the financial system,” Rao said at the ‘National E-Summit on Non-Banking Finance Companies’ organized by industry body ASSOCHAM.

“This would make the financial sector sound and resilient while allowing a majority of NBFCs to continue under the regulation-light structure,” Rao said.

NBFCs are companies that borrow from banks and lend to their borrowers at a higher rate. The NBFC industry has been facing a liquidity crunch since the IL&FS crisis in 2008. In the last one year, banks have started lending again.

Also, one must deal with entities which neither belong to the critical ones in terms of systemic risk, nor are they too small in their scale and complexity, Rao said.

“These NBFCs currently enjoy great degree of regulatory arbitrage vis-à-vis banks. As a group, these entities can contribute to build-up of systemic risks because of the regulatory arbitrage enjoyed by them; hence there is a need to recalibrate the regulations,” Rao said.

With respect to NBFCs operating in the microfinance, Rao said there is a need to re-prioritise the regulatory tools in the microfinance sector so that our regulations are activity-based rather than entity-based.

The RBI had created a category of NBFC-MFIs after the 2010 Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis. “Much water has flown under the bridge since then. Several large MFIs have converted into Small Finance Banks. The share of NBFC-MFIs in the overall microfinance sector has come down to a little over 30 per cent,” Rao said.

Rao highlighted the fact that even now regulation is applicable only to a small part of the microfinance sector, indicating that there is a need to strengthen the regulation for the sector as a whole.

With respect to fintech companies, Rao said although significant regulatory steps have been taken already in the FinTech sector, the dynamic nature of the FinTech focused NBFCs keeps throwing up new challenges.

“While making regulation for the future in FinTech area, orderly growth and customer protection and data security will remain the guiding principles for the RBI,” Rao said.

Rao said the uniqueness of NBFC sector lies in the inherent diversity of activities carried out by different NBFCs, and hence, there can be no "one-size-fits-all" prescription in the regulatory approach for NBFCs.

“Perhaps a calibrated and graded regulatory framework, proportionate to the systemic significance of entities concerned is the way forward,” the deputy governor said.