Syska Group diversifies product line; enters into fans segment

"Syska has been on a growth trajectory by diversifying its product line into newer categories with the aim of reaching every household... Syska has entered into the fans segment with the introduction of a wide range of products across ceiling, pedestal, table, exhaust, decorative, portable and wall variants," the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 14, 2020 / 01:43 PM IST

Homegrown Syska Group, which has presence in segments ranging from LED-based lighting solutions to personal care products, on Monday announced its entry into the fans segment.

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said this is an opportune time for the group to expand its product portfolio to newer categories and venture into the fans business.

"There is an exponential growth opportunity in this category with the household fan segment set to witness an upsurge in the near future. We at Syska are sincerely committed towards energy saving by bringing innovative products and solutions for our consumers that are light years ahead of their time," the statement said.

The new category, which was launched in keeping with the government''s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, is entirely made in India, the company added.
first published: Dec 14, 2020 01:46 pm

