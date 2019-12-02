App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene International to appoint Sibaji Biswas as CFO

Biswas will succeed M B Chinappa, current CFO, who will stay within the Biocon group of companies and join Biocon Biologics India Ltd in a new role.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on Monday announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee with effect from December 18. Biswas will succeed M B Chinappa, current CFO, who will stay within the Biocon group of companies and join Biocon Biologics India Ltd in a new role.

Syngene International is the contract research arm of Biocon.

"We are delighted to welcome Sibaji to Syngene. He brings operational experience combined with a deep finance background which will be extremely valuable to the company as it enters the next phase of growth," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Close

Biswas has more than 20 years of experience in finance and related functions. His prior experience includes 11 years at Vodafone as well as roles in Fascel Telecommunications, Jhagadia Copper and the ABP Group, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

related news

In his most recent role, he was CFO and board member for Vodafone Romania, the statement said.

The shares of Syngene International were trading at Rs 317.55, up 0.1 percent on on BSE in the morning trade.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Business #CFO #Companies #Sibaji Biswas #Syngene International

