Syngene International to appoint Sibaji Biswas as CFO

Contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International on Monday announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Committee with effect from December 18. Biswas will succeed M B Chinappa, current CFO, who will stay within the Biocon group of companies and join Biocon Biologics India Ltd in a new role.
Syngene International is the contract research arm of Biocon.
"We are delighted to welcome Sibaji to Syngene. He brings operational experience combined with a deep finance background which will be extremely valuable to the company as it enters the next phase of growth," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.
Biswas has more than 20 years of experience in finance and related functions. His prior experience includes 11 years at Vodafone as well as roles in Fascel Telecommunications, Jhagadia Copper and the ABP Group, Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.
In his most recent role, he was CFO and board member for Vodafone Romania, the statement said.