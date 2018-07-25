App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syngene International Q1 net profit up 6% at Rs 66 crore

Standalone total income stood at Rs 424.8 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 308.3 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Biocon's contract research and manufacturing arm Syngene International today reported a 6.45 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 66 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62 crore for the same period a year ago, Syngene said in a BSE filing.

"We are encouraged by a good start to the year, with revenue up 38 percent to Rs 425 crore from Rs 308 crore this time last year," Syngene International CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

The performance in the first quarter of FY19 was primarily driven by good growth in Biologics Manufacturing, Discovery Services and Chemical Development Services, the company said.

Shares of Syngene International Ltd today closed at Rs 590.95 per scrip on BSE, down 1.74 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #India #Results

