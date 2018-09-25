Syngene International COO Manoj Nerurkar resigns

Biocon's contract research arm Syngene International Tuesday announced the resignation of Manoj Nerurkar as Chief Operating Officer with effect from October 1, 2018. Nerurkar, however, will continue his association with Syngene, taking a new strategic advisory role focussed on innovation across Syngene's services.

"Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), will step down from his role with effect from October 1, 2018 and the announcement of the appointment of his successor will be made shortly," Syngene International said in a regulatory filing.

Syngene said Nerurkar will pursue an external start up opportunity outside of contract research services.

Shares of Syngene International were trading 0.53 percent higher at Rs 621.70 apeice on BSE.