Synergy Group eyes 49% stake in Jet Airways: Report

South America's Synergy Group Corp is looking at acquiring 49 percent stake in cash-strapped Jet Airways and has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI), reports Business Standard.

The company owns majority stake in Avianca Airlines, South America’s second-largest airline.

“Jet Airways is publicly listed and we hope lenders would be willing to convert their debt into equity. We will also discuss partnerships with Indian infrastructure companies,” the article quotes Antonio Guizzetti, President of consultancy G&A, which is advising the Synergy Group, as saying.

Jet Airways, which has debt of around Rs 8,500 crore, has been grounded since April. The airline’s lenders recently extended the deadline for EoIs to August 31.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“The amount of investment by the Synergy Group will depend on discussions and negotiations with banks and other creditors. In insolvency cases, it is common to negotiate for a discount on debt,” Ashish Chhawchharia, in charge of the airline’s resolution plan, told the paper.