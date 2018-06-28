App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syndicate Bank to raise equity capital of Rs 7,840 cr

As part of the special resolution, it is sought to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by creating equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement or rights issue or follow on public issue or any another mode in one or more tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Syndicate Bank will raise up to Rs 7,840 crore by issuing equity shares through various modes including preferential issue to the government. The annual general meeting of the bank took place today in which it proposed to raise the equity capital of the lender.

As part of the special resolution, it is sought to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by creating equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement or rights issue or follow on public issue or any another mode in one or more tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, it will "create, offer, issue and allot up to 37,59,76,691 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at an issue price of Rs 75.51 including premium of Rs 65.51 ... aggregating up to Rs 2,839 crore on preferential basis to the government," the bank said.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #equity shares #stocks #Syndicate Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.