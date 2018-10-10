App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Syndicate Bank hikes 3 months' MCLR by 10 basis points

The bank has reviewed MCLR and the new rate would be effective October 10, Syndicate Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Syndicate Bank Wednesday increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points or 0.1 per cent for loan tenure of 3 months. Interest rates for loan tenure of three months has been hiked to 8.50 per cent from 8.40 per cent earlier.

The bank has reviewed MCLR and the new rate would be effective October 10, Syndicate Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Interest rates for loan tenors of overnight, one month, six months and one year remain unchanged to 8.30 per cent, 8.35 per cent, 8.60 per cent, and 8.80 per cent, respectively.

Lenders review the MCLRs every month.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:03 am

tags #Business #Market news #Syndicate Bank

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.