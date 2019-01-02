App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syndicate Bank and SBI Life Insurance sign a bancassurance pact

The agreement was signed in the presence of Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra and MD and CEO of SBI Life, Sanjeev Nautiyal, a bank release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Syndicate Bank and SBI Life Insurance announced that they have signed a bancassurance pact to offer a comprehensive financial planning solution to its customers.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Syndicate Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mrutyunjay Mahapatra and MD and CEO of SBI Life, Sanjeev Nautiyal, a bank release said.

The two banks said they were hopeful of ensuring greater reach and penetration in the market with 3,000 branches of Syndicate Bank spread across the country offering SBI Life's diverse range of protection, wealth creation and savings insurance products to its customers.

"Increasing life insurance penetration has been a strategy focus of Syndicate bank and we are starting with a pilot project in three districts. Riding on the proven delivery and technology capabilities of our partner SBI Life Insurance, we hope to achieve this aspiration very soon," Mahapatra said.

Speaking about the partnership, Nautiyal said "SBI Life's large and growing bancassurance channel is a strong differentiator and we are extremely thrilled at the opportunities that our partnership with Syndicate Bank presents.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 09:41 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI Life Insurance Company #Syndicate Bank

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.