Symphony Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 41.93 crore

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony today reported a 8.12 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 41.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in same period a year-ago.
Total revenue during the quarter under review was at Rs 164.57 crore. It stood at Rs 194.51 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.
In a separate filing, Symphony said pursuant to expression of interest furnished by the company, the board of directors of the company has considered at its meeting held today, a proposal for an international synergistic acquisition having potential of synergy with the affairs of the company to accomplish its broader vision to tap international market.