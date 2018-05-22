App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Symphony Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 41.93 crore

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony today reported a 8.12 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 41.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony today reported a 8.12 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 41.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in same period a year-ago.

Total revenue during the quarter under review was at Rs 164.57 crore. It stood at Rs 194.51 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, Symphony said pursuant to expression of interest furnished by the company, the board of directors of the company has considered at its meeting held today, a proposal for an international synergistic acquisition having potential of synergy with the affairs of the company to accomplish its broader vision to tap international market.

Shares of Symphony today settled at Rs 1,451.45 on BSE, down 11.23 percent from previous close.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.