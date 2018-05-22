Symphony Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs 41.93 crore

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony today reported a 8.12 percent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 41.93 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in same period a year-ago.

Total revenue during the quarter under review was at Rs 164.57 crore. It stood at Rs 194.51 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, Symphony said pursuant to expression of interest furnished by the company, the board of directors of the company has considered at its meeting held today, a proposal for an international synergistic acquisition having potential of synergy with the affairs of the company to accomplish its broader vision to tap international market.

Shares of Symphony today settled at Rs 1,451.45 on BSE, down 11.23 percent from previous close.