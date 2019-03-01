App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:06 PM IST

Symantec Joins hands with 120 tech companies to promote Open Ecosystem

Customers are looking to consolidate vendors and adopt more integrated security platforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
More than 120 companies have joined forces with Symantec to drive down the cost and complexity of cyber security, the company announced. This includes major players like AWS, Box, IBM Security, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow and Splunk, as well as dozens of other technology innovators, who are now building or delivering more than 250 products and services that integrate with Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense (ICD) Platform.

This reflects a “platform shift” in the cyber security industry, as new research shows enterprise customers are looking to consolidate vendors and adopt more integrated platforms backed by an open ecosystem.

“There’s a seismic shift happening in cyber security,” said Art Gilliland, EVP and GM Enterprise Products, Symantec. “The old way of fighting cyber-attacks using fragmented tools has become too complex and expensive to manage. Integrated platforms are the future. We’re proud to be leading this platform shift with a clear vision and winning portfolio – along with hundreds of partners and thousands of experts working every day on the front lines to protect our customers. We are completely convinced that our best defense going forward is an integrated defense.”

Research firm ESG recently published new customer research showcasing how the lack of a cohesive security technology strategy creates real problems for enterprises, leading customers to seek more integrated platforms and fewer, more strategic vendors.

“Almost two-thirds of large enterprises surveyed use at least 25 different cyber security products. For security operations centers, managing disparate tools can be ineffective, costly, and time consuming, especially considering the shortage of cyber security skills,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow, ESG. “This explains why CISOs are looking to consolidate and integrate their security infrastructure with platforms and open architectures that provide advanced developer support and deliver a partner ecosystem with robust third-party integrations.”
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Technology

