SWOT Analysis in Home Loan & Its Benefits

For the last two weeks, Nithin was busy meeting executives at various banks’ home loan sections. Having crossed 45 and with two grownup children, he wanted to shift from his 1bhk rented property to a bigger home of his own. The decision to buy a home, for Nithin, is one of the biggest steps and investment decisions. It is natural that he makes sure it is done wisely as there are so many things to take into account. But weighed down by a barrage of questions and doubts, Nithin finally decided to do his own ‘search and study’ by going online before approaching a bank for a home loan.

Nithin has already decided on the dream home he wants to own, after factoring in its location, amenities, type, size, and surroundings among others. What now remains but is not a small task. Arranging a home loan demands special attention as without finances all other plans will go awry. Nithin will be able to manage only 50 per cent of the property cost which he can part with as down payment. The remaining 50 per cent he is planning to take as home loan and repay to the bank as equated monthly instalment (EMI).

After visiting websites of major home loan providers, Nithin sat down to make an estimate of himself based on his total worth, his borrowing limit, the costs involved in going for a bank loan, how much loan he can avail going by his take-home salary, what other sources of income he can show to the bank to avail the home loan, how much is not much when it comes to EMI, will including wife as a co-applicant in home loan help, etc.

What Nithin, knowingly or unknowingly, is attempting to do is basically a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threat) analysis. This is something essentially every home loan buyer should do before signing on that agreement with the home loan lender — be it a public sector bank like SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda etc or a quasi-government body like LIC Housing Finance or a reputed private name like the HDFC Ltd, ICICI, Indiabulls Housing Finance or any other firm for that matter. For like every individual having different traits, his/her market value also differs from one person to other.

Eligibility: A home buyer’s total eligibility in getting a home loan will mainly depend on his/ her repaying capacity, which is again based on total monthly income/ surplus less monthly expenses, and other factors like the income of the partner, assets, liabilities, stability of income, etc. The bank will, first of all, try to make sure that you are able to repay the loan on time. Also, the banks generally fix an upper age limit for home loan applicants, which could impact one’s eligibility criteria. Normally, a lender assumes that near half of your monthly disposable/surplus income is available for repayment. Higher the monthly disposable income, the higher the loan amount he/she will be eligible for. The tenure and interest rate will also determine the loan amount.

Borrowing limit: Most of the banks will well demand a 10 to 20 per cent of the home’s purchase price as a down payment in the wake of you applying for a property loan. Some of them even demand that it be termed ‘own contribution’. This means, the rest, which comes to 80-90 per cent of the property value, is financed by the bank. One can visit the sites of the major banks and make use of the EMI calculator to find out how much EMI one will have to pay on the money you intend to take as a loan. Similarly, the banks will take into consideration various factors and let you know how much you can borrow as home loan in your present capacity.

Registration, stamp duty charges: One should try to arrange the maximum down payment amount and less of a home loan. Your main worry should be to keep the interest cost at its minimal. One must realise that it is not necessary to borrow the entire amount if the lender bank calculates a higher eligible amount. Even a lesser amount can be borrowed. It is better to chip in the maximum you can as a down payment. If you are meeting 30 to 50 per cent as a down payment then that also makes it easy for availing a home loan.

Joint ownership: Joint Ownership means purchasing the property with somebody else. This process can make the buying process easier, for example buying with parents or brother can actually ease the financial pressure. If someone is the co-owner of the property in question, it is necessary that he/ she also be the co-applicant for the home loan. If you are the sole owner of the property, any member of your immediate family can be your co-applicant. This will reduce the burden on home loan. Also, both the partners can avail income tax benefits on your home loan. But remember relationships can change and circumstances alter, so you might want to get legal advice before deciding which type of ownership is right for you.

Tax benefits: Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, one can avail home loan tax benefit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh every year on the principal repayment of their housing loans. Homebuyers can claim tax exemptions of Rs 2 lakh on the annual home loan interest. Moreover, homeowners who are yet to move into their property, which may be under construction, can also avail tax benefits but under a certain condition, known as the pre-construction interest. Tax exemptions, in this case, can be claimed in five equal instalments starting from the completion of construction or its acquisition.

Documents to submit: Your lender, along with the loan application form, will give you a checklist of documents that need to be submitted, along with your photograph. Apart from the legal documents related to the purchase of the house, the lender will ask for the following:

· Your identity and residence proofs

· Latest salary slip (authenticated by the employer and self-attested by you)

· Form 16 or income-tax return (for businessmen/self-employed)

· The last 6 months’ bank statements/balance sheet, as applicable

Some lenders may also require collateral security like the assignment of life insurance policies, pledge of shares, national savings certificates, mutual fund units, bank deposits or other investments. Once you are armed with these documents and info, he/she can well proceed to take that home loan plunge.