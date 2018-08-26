App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Switch to chip-based debit cards by December 31: SBI to customers

The Reserve Bank on India had asked banks to issue only chip-based and PIN enabled debit and credit cards with an aim to protect customers from frauds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to get their ATM-cum-debit cards with magnetic stripe replaced with the one with EMV chip before December 31.

The Reserve Bank on India had asked banks to issue only chip-based and PIN enabled debit and credit cards with an aim to protect customers from frauds.

EMV chip card protects against counterfeit (skimming) card fraud. EMV chip card and PIN protects against both counterfeit (skimming) and lost and stolen card fraud.

EMV stands for 'Europay MasterCard Visa' while PIN is acronym for 'Personal Identification Number'.

related news

"Dear Customers, it's time to make a shift. As per the RBI guidelines, you are required to change your Magstripe Debit Cards to EMV Chip Debit Cards by the end of 2018. The conversion process is absolutely safe and comes with no charges," the SBI has said in a tweet.

EMV chip debit card issued as a replacement will be free of cost, SBI said.

At end-June, SBI had 28.9 crore ATM-cum-debit cards, of which a large number of them are already chip based.

Several other banks too are replacing the magstripe cards with EMV equipped cards.

It is easy to identify if the card has EMV or not. EMV cards have golden chip embedded on the card on the front side.

As per a FAQ on the SBI website, one can apply for the replacement EMV chip debit card by visiting the home branch. Alternatively, one can also request for issuance of the replacement EMV Chip Debit Card through internet banking.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 11:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #SBI #State Bank of India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.