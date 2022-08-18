Switch Mobility unveils country's first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Hinduja group's flagship Ashok Leyland, unveiled the country's first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus here on Thursday.

These buses will replace the existing double-decker fleet of the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) undertaking.

As of now, Switch is operating its twin-floor electric AC buses in the United Kingdom.

Switch India has already secured an order of 200 electric double-decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double-decker segment, across key regions in the country, the company said.

"We already have an order for 200 electric double-decker AC buses in Mumbai. We will deliver 50 of these buses this financial year. Many more cities are discussing with us for these buses," Mahesh Babu, CEO Switch Mobility India and COO at Switch Mobility Ltd told PTI.

Babu said amid discussions with multiple players, "we are expecting to deliver some 150-250 buses next year."

In April this year, Switch Mobility announced an investment of 300-million pounds to develop a range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles in India and the UK. "Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double-decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy.

"With our strong expertise in double-deckers, both in India and UK and with over 100 Switch electric double deckers in service on UK roads, we reinforce our commitment to create this form factor (design) for India and the globe," said Dheeraj Hinduja Chairman - Switch Mobility.

The electric double-decker AC bus EiV22 is powered by a 231 kWh capacity battery pack with dual gun charging system, which allows the bus to have a range up to 250 kms for intra-city transport, according to the company.

"The Switch EiV 22 is designed and developed to meet Indian conditions. Mumbai and double-deckers are synonymous with public transport, and we are certain that EiV 22 will transform the public transport space in terms of sustainability and footprint," said Babu.