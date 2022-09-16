English
    Swiss cut off tax data, make visas harder for Russians

    Switzerland, the world's largest centre for managing offhsore wealth, routinely exchanges bank data with other countries on their citizens' Swiss accounts.

    Reuters
    September 16, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    Switzerland will temporarily halt the exchange of tax information with Russia and make it harder for Russian citizens to get visas, the government said on Friday.

    At a meeting on Friday, the cabinet decided to suspend the exchange of tax information with Russia, it said in a brief statement, citing the public policy proviso of the administrative assistance convention in tax matters.

    It had earlier said it would fully suspend an agreement that eases visa rules for Russian citizens, thus bringing Swiss visa rules for Russians in line with those in the European Union.

    Neutral Switzerland has adopted almost all EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour.
