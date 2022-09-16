English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Swiss-based Holcim concludes Ambuja Cement, ACC stake sale to Adani Group for $6.4 billion

    According to the CEO of Holcim- Jan Jenisch, this divestment is another step in the transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. The proceeds provide the company the firepower to continue its acquisition strategy, he said in a press release.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    September 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    ambuja_90066494

    ambuja_90066494

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Group on September 16 acquired Holcim’s full stakes in Ambuja Cement and ACC. With this, Holcim has closed the sale of its business in India to the Adani Group resulting in cash proceeds of $6.4 billion.

    This transaction strengthens Holcim’s balance sheet and enables the company to continue its acquisition strategy, building on recent investments of over Swiss Franc (CHF) 5 billion in Solutions & Products.

    According to the CEO of Holcim- Jan Jenisch, this divestment is another step in the transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. The proceeds provide the company the firepower to continue its acquisition strategy, he said in a press release.

    Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: “I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future”.

    What Does This Transaction Entail?

    Close

    Related stories

    This transaction comprises Holcim’s entire 63.11 percent stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05 percent interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48 percent direct stake in ACC. Adani purchased the stake in Ambuja Cement at a share price of Rs 385 and in ACC at a share price of Rs 2,300.
    Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.
    Tags: #ACC and Ambuja #ACC Cement #Adani-Holcim deal
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 01:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.