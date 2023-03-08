 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Swiss bankers accused of lax control of Putin pal's accounts

Associated Press
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

The one-day trial in Zurich district court Wednesday stems from information about secretive financial flows revealed in the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 that implicated musician and Putin's childhood friend Sergei Roldugin.

Swiss National Bank

Four former bankers with the now-shuttered Swiss affiliate of a major Russian bank have gone on trial over allegations that they didn't properly check accounts opened in the name of a Russian cellist with longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin.

The one-day trial in Zurich district court Wednesday stems from information about secretive financial flows revealed in the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 that implicated musician and Putin's childhood friend Sergei Roldugin. It took years for prosecutors to unravel the web of money and bring the case to court.

The trial opens a rare window into allegations from the Panama Papers that a member of Putins circle of friends helped funnel millions abroad and that financial employees may have turned a blind eye to such inflows. Putin has denied the accusations.

Both before and since Putin ordered forces into Ukraine, Western nations have imposed sanctions against oligarchs and others with close ties to his government, including Roldugin. The U.S. Treasury Department describes Roldugin as part of a system that manages President Putins offshore wealth.