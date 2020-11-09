172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|swiss-bank-set-to-pay-79-million-in-fifa-corruption-settlements-6092541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiss bank set to pay $79 million in FIFA corruption settlements

Zurich-based Julius Baer said the agreement sees the bank "entering into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement” and financial settlement to be charged against its accounts for 2020.

PTI

A Swiss bank implicated in FIFA corruption investigations said Monday it has agreed to a settlement in principle with the US Department of Justice and set aside $79.7 million to pay expected fines.

Zurich-based Julius Baer said the agreement sees the bank "entering into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement” and financial settlement to be charged against its accounts for 2020.

"Julius Baer anticipates that it will execute a final resolution in this matter with the DOJ shortly," the bank said.

Close

The bank has cooperated with American authorities since 2015, when a sprawling investigation of corruption in international soccer was unsealed.

related news

In 2017, a former banker with Julius Baer pleaded guilty in federal court in New York for his part in managing accounts that laundered bribes for South American soccer officials.

They included Julio Grondona, who was FIFA’s former senior vice president and finance committee chairman when he died in 2014.

The bank said Monday it reacted to the investigations by "de-risking the business," including by "discontinuing certain individual relationships.”

Julius Baer was also penalised in February by Switzerland’s financial regulator for failing in its duty to combat money laundering, including in its ties to FIFA officials.

The ongoing American investigation has seen more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, and agencies, either convicted, make guilty pleas or be indicted.

Some are awaiting sentence or have yet to be extradited from their home countries.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Business #FIFA #Swiss bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.