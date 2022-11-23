 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy's food delivery GMV surges to $1.3 billion in 6 months of 2022: Prosus

Sanghamitra Kar
Nov 23, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

As per the report, total quick commerce and gross merchandise value grew 20 times and 15 times respectively during the first six months of this year.

Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy saw a significant growth in its total sales and order volume in the first six months of 2022, according to one of its biggest investor Prosus.

Its food delivery business clocked an order growth of 38 percent, while in terms of its total sale or gross merchandise value (GMV), it saw a growth of 40 percent in the first six months of the year, said Prosus.

As per the report, total quick commerce and gross merchandise value grew 20 times and 15 times, respectively, during the same period. The restaurant food delivery GMV stood at $1.3 billion, while quick commerce GMV was $257 million, said the report.

The report also added that its share of Swiggy’s revenue grew faster at 72 percent to $150 million, which means it reflected higher average order values and increased revenue from delivery fees and advertising sales.

On the other hand, its losses also increased to $105 million, driven by investment in both food delivery business and Instamart.

“Our share of Swiggy’s trading loss increased to $105 million, driven by investment in both the core restaurant food delivery business to increase growth and in Instamart to expand its footprint,” said Prosus in its earnings report which ended on 30 September 2022.