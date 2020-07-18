Swiggy, Zomato look to regain customer confidence amid COVID-19

Online food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato have launched new advertising campaigns and offers aimed at attracting customers and reviving demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope is that, with people stuck indoors and dine-in restaurants currently out of commission, the online catering business online can keep the sector afloat, Mint reported.

The food industry is among the sectors worst impacted by the coronavirus and both startups announced job cuts in May, when the lockdown shut all transaction avenues. In fact, during the lockdown order volumes and restaurant listings plunged 60-70 percent.

Designed to show customers that food delivery from the online platforms is safe, Zomato’s new video ad – airing on TV, YouTube and online streaming sites, shows a mother allowing her son to order from the platform – “because mothers know best”, Mohit Sardana, COO – Food Delivery at Zomato, told the paper.

Swiggy, on the other hand, has introduced multiple discounts and offers and its ad campaign appeals to customers for its staff that have been affected by the pandemic and lockdown. In association with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the aggregator launched a #AtYourService campaign in June, urging customers to support the industry.

“We hope to help restaurant workers with an intent to stabilize their lives,” Srivats TS, VP – Marketing at Swiggy told the paper, adding that they would support the restaurant community “in every way possible”.

Experts say confidence building initiatives and invoking customer loyalty is the best way forward and doing so for the brands and eateries would be most beneficial.