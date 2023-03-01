 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Swiggy, Zomato flag 'misinterpretation' of bike-taxi ban order by Delhi RTO

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Swiggy in a letter to the government has said that food delivery riders are being fined up to Rs 15,000 in the garb of the ban on bike taxi services.

Representatational image.

Food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato have complained to the Delhi government against challans being issued to their two-wheeler riders in the name of a ban on bike taxi services in the national capital.

The food delivery platforms have also sought clarification from the government on the directive while claiming that there has been misinterpretation of the notice as the ban is applicable on bike taxi service providers.

Swiggy in a letter to the government has said that food delivery riders are being fined up to Rs 15,000 in the garb of the ban on bike taxi services.

"The recent changes in regulations on bike taxi services in Delhi have caused confusion and disruption to food/quick commerce delivery aggregators. Our delivery executives are being wrongly issued challans despite the notification being applicable only to bike taxi service providers," a Swiggy spokesperson told PTI.