Swiggy to enter Coimbatore, Kochi this month

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced its foray in Coimbatore and Kochi this month as part of efforts to strengthen presence in the south.

Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad are some of the strongest markets for Swiggy, and the expansion will further firm up the company's position in southern India, it said in a statement.

The company had entered three new cities, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur, in last three months.

"Southern India is pivotal to our vision of 'changing the way India eats'. Coimbatore and Kochi are some of the fastest growing Indian cities that have a thriving local culinary culture," Swiggy Vice President–Marketing Srivats TS said.

The company has more than 25,000 restaurant partners across 13 cities in the country.