App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Swiggy to enter Coimbatore, Kochi this month

Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad are some of the strongest markets for Swiggy, and the expansion will further firm up the company's position in southern India, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Swiggy
Swiggy

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced its foray in Coimbatore and Kochi this month as part of efforts to strengthen presence in the south.

Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad are some of the strongest markets for Swiggy, and the expansion will further firm up the company's position in southern India, it said in a statement.

The company had entered three new cities, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur, in last three months.

"Southern India is pivotal to our vision of 'changing the way India eats'. Coimbatore and Kochi are some of the fastest growing Indian cities that have a thriving local culinary culture," Swiggy Vice President–Marketing Srivats TS said.

The company has more than 25,000 restaurant partners across 13 cities in the country.

tags #Business #Companies #Kochi #Swiggy

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC