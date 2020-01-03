Swiggy to demand higher commissions from restaurants, Zomato may follow: Reports

Swiggy has started incrementally raising commissions in mature regions, increasing delivery charges for customers and pushing partners to advertise on the platform in a bid to maintain its position as the food delivery industry has begun to consolidate, The Economic Times reported.

The Bengaluru-based startup increased commission to 18-23 percent of order value from the earlier 12-18 percent fee. This is brought up during the contract renewal; the contract period is 11 months, sources told the paper.

The paper quoted a Swiggy partner as saying that the commission rates differ based on the density of restaurants and on how recently the company’s entered a region.

The delivery fee for customers has been hiked in select regions to Rs 35 for orders below Rs 98 and to Rs 25 for orders above Rs 98. This is expected to buffer loss incurred per delivery, sources told ET.

Other sources told the paper that partners are also urged to invest in promotions and related services on the platform. Among other things, restaurants are charged on the pay-per-click model for ads, aimed at increasing funds.

The steps are aimed at helping monetise its core food delivery business. AS per Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, the company presently has 60 percent market share, the paper added.

A statement from Swiggy termed this ‘business as usual’ and added that rates were not based on market maturity or geography but worked on at an ‘individual restaurant level’.

Meanwhile, rival Zomato is considering raising commissions by 5-10 percent for restaurants, Business Standard reported. The company, however, denied the news.