Swiggy seeks $500m from South Korean funds; deal could value co at $4 bn: Report

Swiggy is in talks with South Korean funds for participation in a $500 million funding round, reports The Economic Times. The food delivery company is in discussions with Korea Investment Partners, Mirae Asset Management, STIC Investments and Neoplux, sources told the publication.

The funding round, to be led by existing investor Naspers, could value the company at $4 billion, the report said. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The food delivery app’s last funding round in December, led by Naspers, had valued the company at $3.3 billion. Chinese conglomerate Tencent was also involved in the $1 billion investment.

The company needs muscle to beat its rival Zomato, reduce cash burn and expand its services beyond food delivery. “Swiggy needs a large war chest to build a consumer facing logistics network,” a source told the paper.

Swiggy has in the recent past launched a number of new services, such as concierge-like service Swiggy Stores, homestyle meals business Swiggy Daily and cloud kitchens unit Swiggy Access.

Media reports suggest that both Zomato and Swiggy are in talks with Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for funding.