Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy seeks $500m from South Korean funds; deal could value co at $4 bn: Report

The food delivery app’s last funding round in December, led by Naspers, had valued the company at $3.3 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swiggy is in talks with South Korean funds for participation in a $500 million funding round, reports The Economic Times. The food delivery company is in discussions with Korea Investment Partners, Mirae Asset Management, STIC Investments and Neoplux, sources told the publication.

The funding round, to be led by existing investor Naspers, could value the company at $4 billion, the report said. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The food delivery app’s last funding round in December, led by Naspers, had valued the company at $3.3 billion. Chinese conglomerate Tencent was also involved in the $1 billion investment.

Close

The company needs muscle to beat its rival Zomato, reduce cash burn and expand its services beyond food delivery. “Swiggy needs a large war chest to build a consumer facing logistics network,” a source told the paper.

related news

Swiggy has in the recent past launched a number of new services, such as concierge-like service Swiggy Stores, homestyle meals business Swiggy Daily and cloud kitchens unit Swiggy Access.

Media reports suggest that both Zomato and Swiggy are in talks with Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for funding.

US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group might also participate in the next round of capital raising by investing $200 million, Mint reported in June.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Swiggy

