Swiggy says operations in Chennai resume; responds to protests by delivery executives

Food delivery major said operations in Chennai have resumed, after protests by delivery executives in the city due to low wages.

"Reports quoting that Swiggy’s delivery partners in Chennai earn Rs 15 per order are inaccurate. Most delivery partners who actively delivered during the week made over Rs 45 per order. In fact, the highest performing partners made over Rs 100 per order across the entire week," the company said in a statement.



Hi Murali, our delivery partners are the backbone of our organization, which is why we’re disappointed by some of the inaccurate details mentioned in the video. We're currently working with our delivery partners (cont) https://t.co/8u189FIS5y pic.twitter.com/DA22y51Hy3

— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) August 19, 2020

A separate tweet by the company on August 20 said operations have resumed in Chennai, and it is serving 95 percent of the city.

According to media reports, several delivery executives in Chennai and Hyderabad protested against Swiggy's new delivery structure, which lowered their fee.

A Swiggy food delivery executive said his pay has reduced to Rs 10 per delivery, lower than the amount he was receiving three years ago, ANI reported on August 19.

"Three years ago, I was getting Rs 40 for each delivery which has been reduced to Rs 10 even though petrol price has increased," the delivery executive said, as quoted by the news agency.