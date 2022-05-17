Swiggy resumes Genie, but long distance deliveries still not available

After a week of halting Genie’s operations in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, foodtech major Swiggy has resumed its operations but the services will now be available from 7am-8pm.

The app also shows that 'Long distance deliveries may not be available due to current demand.' This comes at a time when the food tech and quick commerce players have been dealing with attrition and dearth of delivery executives which has turned out to be a bigger problem for these players.

Additionally, these players are also seeing a surge in demand during the IPL matches and also due to the festive season, leading to more supply-demand issues.

Last week on May 7, Moneycontrol reported that Swiggy halted its pick-and-drop service Genie. The company in a statement had said "Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in 3 out of the 68 cities. The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritize these deliveries accordingly. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon."

Over the past month, these players announced a slew of initiatives to curb the attrition of these delivery executives. Zomato's Deepinder Goyale said he will be donating all his employee stock option plan (ESOP) proceeds worth Rs 700 crore to Zomato Future Foundation will be covering education of up to two children of all Zomato delivery partners, up to Rs 50,000 per child per annum on actuals, above a certain service quality benchmark, who have been on Zomato’s fleet for more than five years.

Swiggy and Zepto on the other hand, allows its delivery partners to join full-time roles in the companies based on their performance. Swiggy has also invested in bike taxi startup Rapido which will give them an edge compared to their rivals, say experts.