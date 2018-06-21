App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Swiggy raises additional $210 million funding led by Naspers, DST Global

The company would use the funds to ramp up its supply chain network and double its technology headcount

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian online food delivery service provider Swiggy said on Thursday it raised another $210 million in its biggest ever funding, led by South African internet and entertainment group Naspers Ltd and Hong Kong-based internet investment group DST Global.

Existing shareholder Meituan-Dianping, a China-based provider of on-demand online services, and new investor Coatue Management also participated in the Series G funding.

Swiggy, which was founded in 2014 and has 35,000 restaurant partners and 40,000 delivery executives across 15 cities, would use the funds to ramp up its supply chain network and double its technology headcount, the company said.

Swiggy has so far raised $465 million in seven rounds of funding.

 
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 12:46 pm

