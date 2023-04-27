Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, tier 3 cities

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking company apna to create 10,000 hyperlocal opportunities for its quick commerce grocery service — Instamart — in 2023.

With this, the company is aiming to strengthen its delivery workforce in tier 2 cities. Announcing the partnership on Thursday, apna shared that in 2022, over 15 lakh users from tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond applied for 30 lakh delivery roles on the platform, comprising almost 70 per cent of the new users growth in the delivery segment.

Acquiring talent from tier 2 and 3 cities has been a daunting task for many organisations, owing to challenges such as lack of orientation, industry knowledge, inadequate experience, and ignorance about the current market scenario. This problem is particularly pronounced in India, where companies have long struggled to hire talent from smaller cities and towns.

”With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months,” Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of apna, said.

”Delivery partners are the backbone of Swiggy, and help us jointly serve millions of users across food, quick commerce and other services. Given Swiggy’s presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities,” Kedar Gokhale, VP – Operations at Swiggy, said.

PTI