 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Swiggy offers to waive off a month’s commission for new restaurants

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

According to Swiggy, restaurants can save potentially up to Rs 20,000 through commissions and other benefits.

Representatational image.

Swiggy on March 16 announced an initiative where new restaurant partners will not have to pay a commission for the first month.

Termed Swiggy Launchpad, it offers zero percent commission “to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth.”

The timing of this action coincides with the company's recent sale of its cloud kitchens firm Swiggy Access and 380 staff layoffs in an effort to rationalise costs.

The platform claimed apart from the commission waiver, they can get a dedicated growth manager, free ads on the app, an extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance and create high-quality menus, as well as data & insights through business intelligence dashboards.