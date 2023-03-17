Swiggy offers to waive off a month’s commission for new restaurants

Swiggy on March 16 announced an initiative where new restaurant partners will not have to pay a commission for the first month.

Termed Swiggy Launchpad, it offers zero percent commission “to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognise online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth.”

The timing of this action coincides with the company's recent sale of its cloud kitchens firm Swiggy Access and 380 staff layoffs in an effort to rationalise costs.

The platform claimed apart from the commission waiver, they can get a dedicated growth manager, free ads on the app, an extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance and create high-quality menus, as well as data & insights through business intelligence dashboards.

Government allows NTPC to invest beyond prescribed limit in green energy arm “Over the years, online food delivery has emerged as a credible channel for new restaurants to accelerate consumer traction and growth. Yet, many brands are unclear about where and how to begin. The 0% commission will work as a great tester for these new restaurants, while also saving them some capital,” Swiggy said in a statement. Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, “With 0% commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners”. Swiggy said it on average has over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners enabled on its platform, and typically onboards about 10,000 restaurants every month. At the time the company shut down Swiggy Access, CEO Sriharsha Majety had told employees in an email that the growth rate for food delivery has slowed down versus the company’s projections, and it needed to revisit its overall indirect costs. Swiggy had reported a net loss of Rs 3,628.9 crore for FY22, and its revenue from operations had increased 125 percent to Rs 5,704.9 crore in the same year, according to data from Tofler.

