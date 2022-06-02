Swiggy offers more benefits to subscribers

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Thursday said that users subscribing to its Swiggy One membership programme will now be able to access more benefits.

”The program now offers users unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants as far as 10 km, and for orders starting at Rs 149 only,” Swiggy said.

On Swiggy Instamart, members can save more with exclusive offers on over 1,000 popular products in categories, ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, cleaning essentials, and more, it added.

The programme is priced at Rs 899 for 12 months and Rs 299 for 3 months. Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy, said, ”We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants around users and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart”.