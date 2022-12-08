 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy may lay off 250 employees in December, more to follow in coming months

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Two sources from Economic Times mentioned that the layoffs could possibly cross 250 in the approaching months while another stated that people employed in the supply chain, operations, customer service as well as technology will also be affected

Food and grocery delivery brand Swiggy plans to lay off up to 250 employees this month, the Economic Times reported. This is about 3 to 5 percent of its entire workforce.

Two sources told ET that the layoffs may cross 250 over the next few months while a third person stated that people employed in the supply chain, operations, customer service as well as technology will also be affected.

Swiggy, in response to the daily, said that there haven’t been any layoffs as of now, but did not rule out such a possibility in the near future.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

“We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance,” Swiggy said.

As per a company insider, Girish Menon, Swiggy’s head of human resources, informed the employees regarding their performance based exits. He also said that the company has begun restructuring its teams.