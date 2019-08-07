App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Swiggy looks to deliver food in 10 minutes

Swiggy recently launched 'Swiggy Stores' for faster product delivery from kiranas and supermarkets.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Super fast food at home, anyone?

Food delivery company Swiggy is looking to bring orders to customers in ten minutes flat, as part of a new strategy to corner a bigger share of a cut-throat market.

Food deliveries in India typically take between 30 minutes and an hour.

Swiggy will tie up with caterers, food and beverages outlets and independent operators to set up assembly kitchens at short distances to deliver food in 10 minutes, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. These assembly kitchens would help meet the demand in specific localities, they said, requesting anonymity.

related news

Discussions are at an initial stage and the company will create an exhaustive logistical blueprint before introducing the 10-minute delivery concept across India, said a person familiar with the matter. He did not want to be named.

Swiggy did not comment for this article.

The company will rollout this service as a pilot project in cities such as Bengaluru and Delhi before expanding to others, said the people quoted above. Those who would want to avail the express delivery service might have to pay an extra fee, they said.

Swiggy recently launched "Swiggy Stores" for faster product delivery from kiranas and supermarkets.

The food delivery space in India is seeing frenzied expansion as well as fierce competition.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) wrote in January that India’s food delivery market has scaled up to roughly 65-million orders from a 15-million order run rate as of March 2018, beating expectations.

The market is dominated by Swiggy and arch-rival Zomato.

Though arch rival Zomato has a bigger presence in India, Swiggy has cornered nearly half of the market share in terms of transactional volume, according to market intelligence reports.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Companies #Swiggy

