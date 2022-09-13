Swiggy launches Skills Academy to help delivery executives and their children

Swiggy on Tuesday said it has launched the Swiggy Skills Academy to help with skilling for delivery executives and their children. Swiggy said that the Skills Academy will offer free access to learning and development opportunities.

The courses will be offered in spoken English, time management, hygiene and dressing, computer use, personal finance, and mental-physical health and wellbeing for delivery workers. Swiggy said these are skills to help them perform their roles better, take on new roles, and prepare for opportunities beyond Swiggy. In addition, it will include skills that people can pick up to take on roles within the company.

Swiggy said it has collaborated with educational institutions to help executives finish matriculation, intermediate schooling, higher education or get professional certifications. Swiggy said it has partnered with Khan Academy to provide courses and certifications.

Children of all age groups will be eligible to receive career counseling and educational content online, Swiggy said, adding that they will continue to have access to it even after the delivery executive leaves the platform. It has also partnered with Google to use Read Along to help children of delivery partners improve their reading skills.

It added that nearly 40 percent of delivery executives on the platform have children, with over two-thirds of those children being over five years of age.

“Providing our delivery executives with an avenue for well-rounded learning and development not only benefits them in their current role but also plays a key role in their long-term aspirations and success,” Swiggy HR head Girish Menon said in a statement.