Swiggy Instamart’s bags now returnable

Representative Image

Don't know what to do those extra Instamart bags? the Indian food delivery company Swiggy has said that the bags are now returnable.

The Swiggy Instamart orders are packed in a free, reusable bags to the customers. In a blogpost, the company said that with every returned bag, the delivery executive will make an extra earning.

"Swiggy will also incentivize all our delivery executives who bring the bags, helping them contribute meaningfully and also be rewarded with extra earnings. Think of it as a way for you to tip them for bringing you your orders," it said.

Also Read: Swiggy picks I-Sec, JP Morgan for blockbuster IPO; may raise over $1 billion

The company said it aims to target to achieve 20 lakh bags per month by the end of the year.

"1 month into the pilot, 3 lakh Instamart cloth bags are reused. Our target is to reach 20 Lakh bags per month by the end of the year," it said.

Here's how the process works:

The company said that bags get a SPA treatment.

When you return the extra bags through the Swiggy delivery executive, he will bring it to the Instamart store the next time they are there for an order.

After a quality inspection, the bags will be Sanitized, Product Refurbished and then Actively used for future orders.

The delivery giant asked its customers to make sure that bags are clean and intact so that the next customer who receives a bag, it's as good as new.

It further said that, "We are trying everyday to create awareness among our delivery executives as well. We request your patience and participation in helping them. If they are at your doorstep and unaware of this policy, do help explain, and go ahead and return. "