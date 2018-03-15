Swiggy forays into Coimbatore market

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, today forayed into Coimbatore as part of its efforts to strengthen presence in the south.

After expanding its operations to Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ahmedabad in the last few months, the food delivery platform entered Coimbatore, a release from Swiggy vice-president, Marketing, T S Srivats said.

Swiggy would offer people the convenience and choice to have their favourite food whenever and wherever they want and connects them with the choicest restaurant options; with over 200 of the best restaurants in the city, he added.

To ensure consumers have access to their favourite food across the city, Swiggy will deliver from a wider radius of as much as six km, using its own delivery fleet. Customers can not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value, but also track their orders live on the Swiggy app, the release said.

Additionally, there will be zero delivery fee for orders over Rs 99 and with its foray in Coimbatore, it promises to further continue to spread the legacy down South. Swiggy had operations in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and the expansion would further reinstate its position as the food ordering platform of choice for southern India, the release added.