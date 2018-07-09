Swiggy fails to deliver orders due to a tech glitch

Moneycontrol News.

Online food delivery giant Swiggy was unsuccessful in processing and delivering orders across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday due to a technical glitch.

Swiggy tweeted on Twitter, “Hi there! As you may have noticed, we are facing a technical issue due to which we’re unable to process orders on time. We’re fixing this ASAP. Apologies for keeping you waiting.”

Some users had to wait for more than two hours for the delivery of their order.

Just as the customers, some restaurant owners also complained about the absence of delivery personnel despite the food being ready.