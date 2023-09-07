Swiggy churn continues, SVP Anuj Rathi quits

File photo

Anuj Rathi, the senior vice president (SVP) of revenue and growth at Swiggy has resigned after more than seven years at the food-delivery startup.

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I've decided to hang up my boots here,” Rathi said in a LinkedIn post on September 7.

The resignation is the latest in a string of senior-level exits at the Bengaluru-based firm. As reported by Moneycontrol in May, Ashish Lingamneni, vice president (VP), head, brand and product marketing, and Nishad Kenkre, VP, head, revenue and growth, Instamart, too, also left the company.

While Aparna Giridhar replaced Lingamneni, Sreeram Suresh had taken over Kenkre’s position.

In April, CTO Dale Vaz had also resigned to start his own wealth tech company. Vaz has secured $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital for his new venture, as reported by Moneycontrol.

“I’ve been privileged to lead some of the best individuals across a variety of teams - product management, growth marketing, pricing, discounting…meat and alcohol delivery. I’m glad to have played a small role in your professional journeys. It's the most precious gift that I take away,” Rathi’s post said.

Before joining Swiggy in 2016 as vice president, Rathi had stints with Snapdeal, Walmart and Flipkart. In all, he has more than 18 years of experience.

His next move was not immediately known. "... A few days before I finalise my next steps," Rathi told Moneycontrol over WhatsApp in response to a query.

His departure comes just as Swiggy declared that its food-delivery business turned profitable in March, after factoring in all corporate costs, excluding employee stock option (ESOP) costs.

Putting itself on a path to profitability, the company has imposed a “platform fee” on all food deliveries even for those who are part of the loyalty programme.

It began levying a platform fee of Rs 2 in April and is now pushing it up to Rs 5 in some cases.

Rival Zomato followed suit with a Rs 2 platform fee in August. It is also testing a higher amount in certain cases.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy has, so far, raised over $3.5 billion from a clutch of investors including Prosus, SoftBank, GIC, QIA and several others.

It was last valued at $10.7 billion but has since seen its valuation slashed and then marked up by investors, as tech stocks were hammered around the world.

The changes in valuation come at a time when Swiggy is preparing to make a market debut sometime next year. It has picked ICICI Securities, JP Morgan and is looking to raise around $1 billon.